SoftwareReviews’ mission is to elevate the B2B software experience for both buyers and providers. We empower organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience. Combining our customer experience-focused reviews with our decades of technology coverage, our action-oriented research and advisory services offer unique insights into the B2B software market. For buyers, our proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, we help build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape. SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm with over two decades of experience advising technology and business leaders.

Business
