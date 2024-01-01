SeizeLead
الموقع الإلكتروني: seizelead.com
SeizeLead helps you convert your website visitors to leads. Seizelead comes with 100+ easy to customise widgets which you can launch in just 3 minutes. With different targeting options you can show popups at the right time and turn your traffic into revenue. Vast integration allows you to send data to your CRM. Did I tell you it also comes with an autoresponder. Explore other features yourself at seizelead.com
