WebCatalog

Brave

Brave

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: getbrave.io

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Brave على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Brave is a visitor conversion engine that provides anyone with a WordPress website with 200+ conversion widget that you can plug in and start converting visitors. You can also integrate popular EMS or CRM to your websites to collect leads and track conversions real-time with Advanced Analytics. Easily convert visitors to client and customers with 20 different types of widgets like lead magnets, Social Signups, Woocommerce Upsells, Related Blog Posts, Custom Banner Ads, Survey, Quizzes & a lot more.

الفئات:

Software Development
Lead Capture Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: getbrave.io

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Brave. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Typeform

Typeform

typeform.com

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

Similarweb

Similarweb

similarweb.com

Avochato

Avochato

avochato.com

Privyr

Privyr

privyr.com

OnePage CRM

OnePage CRM

onepagecrm.com

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.