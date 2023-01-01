WebCatalog

refive

refive

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: refive.io

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من refive على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Refive empowers retailers to easily collect in-store customer data, to increase engagement and to boost customer retention via smart digital receipts. Retail Operations, Marketing and E-commerce teams use refive as a platform to capture customer data, collect real-time feedback, deliver personalized offers, run a loyalty program and connect offline purchase data to customer profiles. Refive integrates with existing POS systems to issue sustainable digital receipts, which are legally compliant with local and international regulations. In order to receive their receipts, customers only need a smartphone - no email address, no additional hardware, no app download is required.

الفئات:

Business
Lead Capture Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: refive.io

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ refive. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

LeadSquared

LeadSquared

leadsquared.com

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

Keap

Keap

keap.com

Typeform

Typeform

typeform.com

ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo

zoominfo.com

Similarweb

Similarweb

similarweb.com

Avochato

Avochato

avochato.com

Privyr

Privyr

privyr.com

OnePage CRM

OnePage CRM

onepagecrm.com

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.