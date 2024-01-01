WebCatalog

Mokkup.ai

Mokkup.ai

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: mokkup.ai

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Mokkup.ai على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

Mokkup.ai is a product that simplifies the dashboard design process. Our tool helps users create dashboard wireframes before building in Power BI, Tableau or other data visualization tools. Mokkup.ai has been developed keeping in mind the excessive demands for a BI dashboard wireframing tool that specializes in effective visual communication between business teams and developers. One can create stunning dashboard wireframes in minutes using this tool without any expertise. The unique features of mokkup include : 1. 100+ pre built templates across various industry domains 2. Customizable charts and visuals with simple drag and drop functionality 3. Rich selection of themes and color palette 4. Live preview of your dashboard in visualization tools - Tableau/PowerBI 5. Ability to embed wireframes on blogs / website helping analysts build and showcase their portfolio 6. Easily foster teamwork, enhance decision-making, and streamline working together with interactive commenting features.

الفئات:

Productivity
Other Analytics Software

الموقع الإلكتروني: mokkup.ai

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Mokkup.ai. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Formula Bot

Formula Bot

formulabot.com

VobeSoft

VobeSoft

vobesoft.com

Datafiniti

Datafiniti

datafiniti.co

Sprinkle Data

Sprinkle Data

sprinkledata.com

Megalytic

Megalytic

megalytic.com

PushMetrics

PushMetrics

pushmetrics.io

Landline Remover

Landline Remover

landlineremover.com

Eppo

Eppo

geteppo.com

قد يعجبك أيضًا

Live Center

Live Center

livecenter.com

everviz

everviz

everviz.com

Nicepage

Nicepage

nicepage.com

Inforiver

Inforiver

inforiver.com

SeekTable

SeekTable

seektable.com

Voicera

Voicera

voicera.co

Arcade

Arcade

arcade.software

Coinlib

Coinlib

coinlib.io

RemovePanda

RemovePanda

removepanda.com

Catch Themes

Catch Themes

catchthemes.com

GretaThemes

GretaThemes

gretathemes.com

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.