Juno is an AI research platform. It interacts with real people to understand what they think, feel and experience. Juno leads user interviews and uncovers rich insights, on your behalf. Why? Rich and deep user insights at the speed and scalability of surveys. * Autonomous: operates unsupervised 24/7 * Multilingual: speaks 70+ languages * Scalable: run hundreds of interviews simultaneously

الموقع الإلكتروني: heyjuno.co

