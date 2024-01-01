WebCatalog

Juno is an AI research platform. It interacts with real people to understand what they think, feel and experience. Juno leads user interviews and uncovers rich insights, on your behalf. Why? Rich and deep user insights at the speed and scalability of surveys. * Autonomous: operates unsupervised 24/7 * Multilingual: speaks 70+ languages * Scalable: run hundreds of interviews simultaneously

الفئات:

Productivity
برامج أبحاث المستخدم

الموقع الإلكتروني: heyjuno.co

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Juno. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

