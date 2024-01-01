WebCatalog

Ixkio

Ixkio

WebCatalog Desktop ليس مثبتًا لديك؟ تنزيل WebCatalog Desktop.

استخدام تطبيق الويب

الموقع الإلكتروني: ixkio.com

احصل على تجربة أفضل باستخدام تطبيق سطح المكتب من Ixkio على WebCatalog Desktop لأنظمة تشغيل Mac وWindows وLinux.

قم بتشغيل التطبيقات على نظام Windows خالي من التشتيت مع عدة تحسينات.

يمكنك إدارة عدة حسابات وتطبيقات والتبديل بينها بسهولة دون تبديل المتصفحات.

A full featured NFC Tag management platform for standard and authentication NFC tags. Provides redirect management, direct response and API options for flexible and powerful control. Plans and options for management of tens of tags to hundreds of thousands of tags. Includes QR code support for NFC tag and QR code combined applications. Developed and managed by Seritag, a leading global provider of NFC tags and products

الفئات:

Productivity
أنظمة إدارة العلامات

الموقع الإلكتروني: ixkio.com

إخلاء المسؤولية: WebCatalog غير منتسبة، أو مرتبطة، أو مرخَّصة، أو مصادق عليها بأي شكلٍ من الأشكال أو متصلة رسميًا بـ Ixkio. جميع أسماء المنتجات والشعارات والعلامات التجارية مملوكة لأصحابها المعنيين.

بدائل

Google Tag Manager

Google Tag Manager

google.com

Impact

Impact

impact.com

UTM.io

UTM.io

web.utm.io

Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO

piwik.pro

Tealium

Tealium

tealium.com

Stape

Stape

stape.io

TAGLAB

TAGLAB

taglab.net

Monita

Monita

getmonita.io

Crownpeak

Crownpeak

crownpeak.com

Commanders Act X

Commanders Act X

commandersact.com

Apollo

Apollo

apolloplatform.com

AnyTrack

AnyTrack

anytrack.io

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.