Coachello
الموقع الإلكتروني: coachello.io
Coachello is data-driven personalised people support. Coachello provides world-class performance enhancing coaching on demand via MS Teams & Slack 24x7. Professional coaching is transformative fully personalised but expensive, not scalable and without metrics. Coachello solves this issue in the most efficient and measurable way possible.
