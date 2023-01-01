WebCatalog

At AddShoppers, our vision is to be a trusted digital commerce platform for brands and shoppers; known for creating delightful experiences that save people time and money. Our product, SafeOpt, harnesses a network of over 175M+ shoppers, empowering brands to send 3-5x more emails and effectively recover lost shoppers. Trusted by 1,000+ eCommerce brands, SafeOpt seamlessly integrates with existing marketing strategies, driving substantial revenue growth and optimizing web traffic.

Business
Visitor Identification Software

