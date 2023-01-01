WebCatalogWebCatalog
Social Intents

Social Intents

socialintents.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Social Intents app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Meet the #1 Live Chat for Microsoft Teams, Slack, and ChatGPT. Talking to your customers should be easy. Chat with them from the collaboration tools you already use: Teams and Slack. Build ChatGPT powered chatbots trained on your website data. Easily handoff chats between ChatGPT and human agents.

Website: socialintents.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Social Intents. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Olark

Olark

olark.com

Chatspell

Chatspell

app.chatspell.co

Userlike

Userlike

userlike.com

JivoChat

JivoChat

app.jivosite.com

Engati

Engati

app.engati.com

MaestroQA

MaestroQA

app.maestroqa.com

DocsBot

DocsBot

docsbot.ai

Webbotify

Webbotify

webbotify.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

app.smartsupp.com

Favro

Favro

favro.com

Continually

Continually

app.continual.ly

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

creator.voiceflow.com