Delighted
app.delighted.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Delighted app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Delighted uses Net Promoter Score to gather real feedback from your customers – in minutes, not weeks.
Website: delighted.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Delighted. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.