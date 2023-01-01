WebCatalogWebCatalog
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technologies to unify disparate content and data, to automate the delivery of relevant, personalized information. Coveo provides solutions for ecommerce, customer service, and workforce proficiency. The company is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cognitive Search, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms.

