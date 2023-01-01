Ooze Odyssey is a platform game that invites you to navigate a world filled with puzzles, slime, and fruits! Play as a slime snake, you need to move your slimy body strategically to reach the exit. Be cautious not to slip off the slick path. Eat the fruits on the road to become bigger. The best part? You can build your own level! Create your gooey puzzle and challenge your friends to see if they can solve it!

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Ooze Odyssey 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。