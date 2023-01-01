Ooze Odyssey
Ooze Odyssey is a platform game that invites you to navigate a world filled with puzzles, slime, and fruits! Play as a slime snake, you need to move your slimy body strategically to reach the exit. Be cautious not to slip off the slick path. Eat the fruits on the road to become bigger. The best part? You can build your own level! Create your gooey puzzle and challenge your friends to see if they can solve it!
