Longcat is a captivating puzzle game where your task is to fill the empty space with the body of a cat! Drawing inspiration from the popular snake game, Longcat takes the classic concept to new heights. Guide the cat's growing body in various directions, but it does not stop growing until it faces an obstacle! However, if the tail catches up to the head before covering all available space, it's game over. Think strategically as you maneuver through different blocks and platforms to extend the longcat. Can you create the longest cat without any mistakes?

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Longcat 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。