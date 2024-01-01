Farm and Mine is a simulation game that allows you to build and manage your very own farming and mining empire. Begin with a single plot of land and grow crops to feed your villagers, gradually expanding your population and unlocking all kinds of opportunities. The increasing population can bring you new workforces to help you with various tasks like planting, cow husbandry, pumping, house construction, fishing, and more! With unlimited possibilities and the richest resources at your disposal, how big can you grow your thriving town?

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Farm and Mine 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。