Pixel Realms is an idle/management game where you carve your path through mysterious pixel realms! Engage in diverse activities, from cutting grass and chopping trees to milking cows, harvesting vegetables, battling monsters, and beyond. As you collect all kinds of resources, you get to unlock new areas and reveal more of the realms! Grow your skills and see the world expanding alongside your journey. Are you ready to uncover every inch of the Pixel Realms?

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Pixel Realms 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。