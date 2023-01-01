Get ready for more 2 player action in 12 Mini Battles 2! Just like its predecessor 12 MiniBattles, this is a multiplayer party battle game where you face your friends in 12 different minigames. Are you ready to battle it out? Grab a friend and see who comes out on top! In this version of the game there's basketball, street racing, duck shooting, foosball and many other cool challenges to battle it out in. You’ll be give a battle at random to see who can stay on their toes and become the ultimate champion of all 12 MiniBattles!

