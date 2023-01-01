Sigsync
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： sigsync.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Sigsync」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Sigsync e-mail signature service is best described in just three words. It is a centralized, company-wide, and web-based signature service for Office 365. By centralized, it means that it lets you create and manage all your e-mail signatures for your company at one place. Company-wide signature makes it possible for you to roll out the changes or updates to the signature within minutes. Since it is a web-based service, it is platform independent and works on all devices without any complex installations.
目錄:
網站： sigsync.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Sigsync 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。