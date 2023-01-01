Google Merchant Center
還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog。
使用 WebCatalog 上「Google Merchant Center」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
將 Web 應用程式附加至功能表列 (匣) 中，即可透過鍵盤快速鍵來加以存取。
可將應用程式設為預設的電子郵件用戶端，還能安排視窗、控制通知等！
離開辦公桌時，可使用密碼或 Touch ID 來鎖定應用程式。
封鎖廣告，阻止追蹤程式存取您的個人資料，並提升網站速度。
吸引更多客戶並在 Google 上免費展示您的產品。 人們每天在 Google 上購物超過 10 億次。透過 Merchant Center 帳戶，您可以免費為 Google 新增您的產品。當客戶在 Google 搜尋、地圖、YouTube 等上尋找類似您的產品時，您的商家資訊就會出現。
網站： google.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Google Merchant Center 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
您可能也會喜歡
Google Manufacturer Center
google.com
Google Ads
ads.google.com
Google Shopping
Micro Center
microcenter.com
Google Maps
google.com
Superbuy
superbuy.com
Google Trends
trends.google.com
Google Admin
admin.google.com
Planning Center
Google Search
google.com
Lazada Seller Center Indonesia
sellercenter.lazada.co.id
Lazada Seller Center Malaysia
sellercenter.lazada.com.my