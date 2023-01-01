WebCatalog

Google Ads（以前稱為 Google AdWords）是由 Google 開發的線上廣告平台，廣告主可以出價向網路使用者顯示簡短的廣告、服務產品、產品清單或影片。它可以在 Google 搜尋（Google 搜尋網路）等搜尋引擎的結果中以及非搜尋網站、行動應用程式和影片（Google 展示廣告網路）上投放廣告。服務依照按點擊付費 (PPC) 定價模式提供。 Google Ads 是 Alphabet Inc 的主要收入來源，2019 年貢獻了 1,348 億美元。

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Google Ads 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

