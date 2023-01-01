Google Mars
網站： google.com
Google 火星：這張火星地圖由 Percival Lowell 於 1895 年出版，是他多年來透過望遠鏡仔細研究這顆紅色星球的結果。現在您可以透過網頁瀏覽器執行相同的操作。我們與亞利桑那州立大學的美國太空總署研究人員合作，繪製了一些有史以來最詳細的火星科學地圖。
