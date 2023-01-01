WebCatalog
scite 是一種工具，用於幫助研究人員透過智慧引文更好地發現和理解科學文章。 智慧引文允許使用者透過提供引文上下文和描述其是否為所引用的主張提供支持或對比證據的分類來查看科學論文是如何被引用的。搜尋超過 8 億條智慧引文。

