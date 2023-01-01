Audience Republic
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Audience Republic」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Audience Republic is a SaaS platform designed to help event organisers sell more tickets by maximising word-of-mouth promotion, building audiences & unlocking customer insights. Get all of your customer data in one place including your ticket sales, email subscribers & registrations from Audience Republic campaigns. Create campaigns that reward fans who share, refer friends & follow you. Send targeted messages via SMS, Email & Facebook Messenger.
目錄:
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Audience Republic 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。