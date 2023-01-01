Ticket Generator is an online software tool that makes it easy for event organisers to generate single-use event tickets, and validate them using a smartphone app. The tool is quick, easy-to-use, and affordable. Using Ticket Generator, event organisers can design, generate, and distribute event tickets in minutes without the need for graphic designers or expensive design softwares. The tickets can be validated by authorised personnel at the time of entry using any smartphone equipped with the Ticket Reader app. No expensive scanning hardware is required. Post event, organisers can also get detailed insights on event attendance. Ticket Generator is the latest product by Scanova, a leading provider of QR Code technology tools. Scanova has helped over 100,000 businesses across 114 countries generate QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases.

目錄 :

網站： ticket-generator.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Ticket Generator 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。