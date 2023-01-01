Ticket Generator
Ticket Generator is an online software tool that makes it easy for event organisers to generate single-use event tickets, and validate them using a smartphone app. The tool is quick, easy-to-use, and affordable. Using Ticket Generator, event organisers can design, generate, and distribute event tickets in minutes without the need for graphic designers or expensive design softwares. The tickets can be validated by authorised personnel at the time of entry using any smartphone equipped with the Ticket Reader app. No expensive scanning hardware is required. Post event, organisers can also get detailed insights on event attendance. Ticket Generator is the latest product by Scanova, a leading provider of QR Code technology tools. Scanova has helped over 100,000 businesses across 114 countries generate QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases.
