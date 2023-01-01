Tixologi is blockchain-based ticketing software that puts event producers, venues and teams in control of their ticketing. Tixologi allows event producers to capture new revenue sources from secondary and collectible sales, understand all their ticket holders not just their ticket buyers, eliminate fraudulent tickets and engage their fans on a deeper level.

