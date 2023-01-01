Forget synchronization nightmares * Customer Data Centralized and Actionable * Behavioral Audience Segmentation Send only hyper-personalized messages * Conditional Content * Personalized Placeholders * Dynamic 1-to-1 Content * Personalization based on personal data and behavior Easily & customizable automations * We have drag-and-drop builders for creating stunning templates and ready-to-use trigger scenarios for your * Email, SMS, Push, Telegram * Transactional messages * Promotional campaigns * Drip Campaigns * 360 Automation Timely + targeted + personalized communication * Behavior triggers * Personalization & localization * Delivery by time zone * Custom tagging & segmentation * Dynamic content * AB & multivariate testing

目錄 :

網站： smartsender.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 SmartSender 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。