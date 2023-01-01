Zombie Dying: Survival Days
The zombie apocalypse is upon us! Time to grab your guns and shoot some undead in Zombie Dying: Survival Days. In this shooter-action game, you take on the role of one of the survivors in a city overrun by zombies. Each day, multiple different missions await you; from saving a civilian to killing as many zombies as possible. Each completed mission earns you money, which you can spend on improving your weapons and character. You can also buy new equipment: there are over 15 different weapons and 4 unique characters to unlock! Also keep an eye out for the achievements. These bonus challenges can help you earn more money! Can you make it through the Survival Days and become the ultimate survivor?
