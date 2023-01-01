World Wrestling 23
World Wrestling 23 is a fighting game in which you'll have to prove you're the best wrestler of them all! In a match, you will have to use High Attacks, Low Attacks and clever defensive actions to win. When you attack your enemy, you will have to press the right combination of buttons to perform your wrestling move. But be careful! Your opponent can do the same and escape the attack, so you'll have to be fast. In Championship mode you can pick a wrestler from your favourite country and set out for the World Champion Title. In a 4 match bracket you will have to win every match to become number one! Finally, there's Versus mode in which you and a friend can see who the best wrestler is in a one on one match. You both have 30 seconds to score as many points as possible. The wrestler with the most points wins! Can you become the next wrestling champion?
