Sword Masters is an online adventure game that thrusts you into a quest to become the strongest sword master! Starting with nothing but your bare hand, you're tasked with killing monsters to help villagers. In battle, you get to collect coins and a variety of weapons. Use your earnings to enhance your gear and hatch eggs, which may yield legendary pets! Level up your swords by going through different worlds and fighting with different enemies. Are you prepared to become the greatest warrior ever?

网站：poki.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Sword Masters”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。