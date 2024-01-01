Get ready to enter the arena in Swords and Sandals! In this classic Flash game, you play as a pirate who's down on his luck. During a stormy night, your ship crashes into an iceberg! Now stranded on the island of Doomtrek, you decide to make your fortune fighting in the Arena! You can buy new weapons and armor in the shop that will make you stronger during fights. Win a fight and you'll be payed in gold! If you win enough fights, you will get the chance to fight the Arena Champions. Can you defeat all seven Champions and become king of the arena?

网站：poki.com

