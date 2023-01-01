Dino Bros is a platform game where you need to navigate two dinosaur brothers through collecting all the coins and finding the exit! These inseparable siblings always move in sync with each other. Use different buildings and platforms to adjust the distance and positions between them, move them together carefully, and leave no one behind! Can you skillfully guide these adorable dino bros to success?

网站：poki.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Dino Bros”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。