Detective Dan is a thinking game where you embody the role of a clever detective! Use your keen intellect to help different people and address their needs. Investigate any suspicious areas by clicking on them, gather potentially useful items, and place them in the correct spots to solve the puzzle! Do not forget to use your magnifier to thoroughly examine every nook and cranny, as hidden coins might surprise you! Even the smartest detective could use some help occasionally, so click the tips button for some hints! Who is ready to become the greatest Detective Dan?

网站：poki.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“Detective Dan”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。