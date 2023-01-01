Ventla
ventla.io
Ventla is an all-in-one event platform designed to simplify and encourage interaction and engagement while providing real-time insight on participant behavior. With full-cycle event tools like registration, native mobile app, web-based virtual venue and live streaming - Ventla lets you create, deliver and manage any type of event, whether in-person or virtual, from one easy-to-use management panel.
