PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans, automated surveys, native video networking, and exhibitor/sponsor monetization systems. PheedLoop is the ultimate streamlined event management system and is used by events of all types and sizes up to tens of thousands of attendees. PheedLoop primarily serves corporate, association, academic, and government clients including Shopify, IBM, and the Government of Canada.
