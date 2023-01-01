WebCatalog

testRigor

testRigor

未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 应用

网站：testrigor.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“testRigor”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。

在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。

无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。

Software QA testers use testRigor codeless testing tool to create robust end-to-end functional tests. Software testing made easy: create cross-platform tests using no code for web, native and hybrid mobile applications, desktop, and API. Utilize email testing, visual testing and audio testing built-in features. Create your automated tests 15x faster and with 95% less test maintenance than traditional automation testing tools. Execute tests in parallel and receive results in minutes, not hours. Easily integrate with your favorite issue management tools, CI/CD tools, and so on. It’s easy to scale your software testing with testRigor. Best for: Software teams who want to rapidly increase their test automation coverage while also spending much less time on maintenance. testRigor aims to be the only automation tool needed - with broad support, cross-platform and cross-browser testing, reporting and screenshots for every step

目录:

Business
Email Testing Software

网站： testrigor.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“testRigor”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。

替代项

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

MailerLite

MailerLite

mailerlite.com

SendGrid

SendGrid

sendgrid.com

Mailtrap

Mailtrap

mailtrap.io

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

Parcel

Parcel

parcel.io

Email on Acid

Email on Acid

emailonacid.com

Bouncer

Bouncer

usebouncer.com

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

支持

公司

法律信息

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.