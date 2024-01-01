CamelQA creates, maintains, and runs your app tests for you. CamelQA is an AI QA agent that can conduct end-to-end testing of mobile apps. We convert natural language test cases into tests that run on iOS and Android devices in our device farm, making the QA process easier and more reliable.

网站： camelqa.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“camelQA”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。