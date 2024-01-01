Bookkeeping Services Providers - 最热门应用
Bookkeeping services aid in maintaining business organization by documenting daily financial transactions. These providers, also referred to as bookkeepers, meticulously record financial data including expenses, income, debt, and petty cash. Unlike accounting services, which offer financial guidance, bookkeepers solely focus on recording transactions. While many accounting firms include bookkeeping as part of their services, there are also independent providers specializing in this field. Typically, these entities offer online platforms for clients to submit financial data like receipts and bills for processing. Bookkeepers commonly employ spreadsheets, databases, and accounting software, facilitating businesses with electronic access to their records. Such services are particularly popular among smaller businesses that may not engage accounting firms on a regular basis.
提交新应用
QuickBooks Online
intuit.com
QuickBooks 是由 Intuit 开发和销售的会计软件包。 QuickBooks 产品主要面向中小型企业，提供本地会计应用程序以及接受企业付款、管理和支付账单以及薪资功能的基于云的版本。
Osome
osome.com
我们将您从手工会计中解放出来，理清电子商务，并成立公司。在您发展业务的同时，让我们的专家处理发票、报告和税务事宜
Bookkeeper360
bookkeeper360.com
Bookkeeper360 是一款面向中小型企业的 Quickbooks 和 Xero 簿记、会计和咨询解决方案。
Pilot
pilot.com
专注于您的业务，了解我们的专业簿记员在软件超能力的帮助下，正在照顾您的账簿。
Zeni
zeni.ai
人工智能驱动的初创公司财务团队。 借助 Zeni 的智能簿记、会计和 CFO 服务，解锁实时财务洞察和全方位服务的财务团队。
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro 是一个成长平台，它将专家人才社区和企业聚集在一起，以应对眼前的挑战并制定长期成功的计划。凭借专有的人工智能技术和深入的行业专业知识，Paro 为企业匹配最合适的专家和解决方案，以解决问题并推动增长。我们的精英财务和会计专家群体为客户提供一系列服务，从簿记和会计到高度专业化的企业发展和战略咨询。通过利用人力和技术的力量，帕罗使企业和专业人士能够追求有意义的工作，甚至超越他们最崇高的目标。
Fincent
fincent.com
体验无缝的财务管理。简化 ✓ 簿记 ✓ 报税 ✓ 发票和付款 ✓ 费用跟踪等。预订演示！
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero 是一家提供会计和财务软件的会计软件和服务公司。 inDinero 由 Jessica Mah、Andy Su 和 Andrea Barrica 于 2009 年创立，于 2010 年从创业孵化器 Y Combinator 毕业。2018 年 5 月 8 日，inDinero 收购了总部位于圣何塞的 tempCFO 公司。 2019 年 2 月 1 日，inDinero 收购了第二家公司 mAccounting，这是一家位于印第安纳波利斯的会计和税务公司。
Ceterus
ceterus.com
自动化就在这里——让它成为您会计的一部分！ 无论您是小型企业企业家还是支持小型企业的注册会计师事务所，您都需要自动化才能在当今的市场中竞争。 Ceterus 结合了簿记和报告流程中自动化步骤的技术，从而降低了成本、提高了准确性并缩短了结账时间。我们的客户和合作伙伴依赖我们的技术，以便他们能够专注于自己的业务和客户。 为您的会计带来自动化，而无需中断您的业务。
Profit Matters
profitmatters.co
Profit Matters Bookkeeping ensures your financial statements are accurate every single month. We love entrepreneurs and understand their pains. Accurate financials lead to better decisions and in turn better profits.
Digits
digits.com
Digits is accounting, reimagined. Picture clean books, powerful insights, and intuitive reports all delivered right as the month ends (not 2-3 weeks late!) at half the cost of any traditional firm. Digits has built the first modern accounting platform in 20+ years, designed from the ground up to aut...
CoCountant
cocountant.com
CoCountant offers comprehensive, fully managed bookkeeping and accounting solutions to startups and small businesses in the US. With our fixed-price plans, you know exactly what you're paying, giving you great value without any surprises. Our use of the latest technology and a team of certified expe...
BlueMeg
bluemeg.com
With BlueMeg, corporate governance doesn't have to be a hassle. The BlueMeg Console is the global operating system for corporate data. Give your clients and staff a secure, cloud-based platform to eliminate the tedious and time-consuming task of paperwork and digitize your corporate governance and s...
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.
1-800Accountant
1800accountant.com
1-800 Accountant is America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses. Our mission is to provide financial expertise to small businesses in every industry. Our services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings...
Xendoo
xendoo.com
Xendoo provides full-service bookkeeping and tax solutions for business owners needing financial peace of mind. Our dedicated expert team of bookkeepers and CPAs reviews your business expenses with a tax-saving lens. Monthly subscription packages start at just $395/month for basic bookkeeping. In ad...
Counto
mycounto.com
Counto (https://mycounto.com) is a fintech accounting company that uses proprietary AI technology - from accounting automation to tax optimisation, to bill payments and spend management - to make compliance a breeze for small businesses. Founded in 2019, it is our mission to help entrepreneurs thriv...
Perkins & Co
perkinsaccounting.com
Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale d...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management...