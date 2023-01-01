WebCatalog

Choose the best email marketing software - Discover how Nextmessage maximizes your email marketing potential. This directly leads to increased revenue and profit. Choose the tools you need for more revenue: - Send newsletters: send your first newsletter within 5 minutes. Import your contacts, design an email with the handy email builder, and send it immediately. - Automated campaigns: create smart audiences and email flows based on website visits, order history, and other customer data. Fully measurable and personalized. - Increase customer loyalty: earn points with a loyalty card, both online and in-store. Strengthen loyalty with gift vouchers and personalized offers.

目录:

Business
Email Marketing Software

