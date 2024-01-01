rapidmail
未安装 WebCatalog Desktop？下载 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上“rapidmail”的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版桌面应用增强您的体验。
在提供多种增强功能的无干扰窗口中运行应用。
无需切换浏览器即可轻松管理和切换多个帐户和应用。
Anyone can create and send successful newsletters with rapidmail. Easy to use, featuring reliable delivery and fully GDPR compliant, you will be able to send modern newsletters without expert marketing knowledge. Join over 200.000 customers already placing their trust in rapidmail today! As a member of the Certified Senders Alliance, our newsletter delivery rate is in the absolute top of the class - thanks to server whitelisting and long-standing experience since 2008.
目录:
网站： rapidmail.com
免责声明：WebCatalog 与“rapidmail”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。