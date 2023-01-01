theMarketer
theMarketer is an all-in-one email and loyalty marketing platform, designed to boost business growth and forge authentic customer relationships. Create 100% personalized newsletters, build loyalty programs, set up automated flows, send SMS & push notifications, grow your contact list with pop-ups, rely on RFM analysis, collect feedback & reviews, and leverage referrals to turn customer interactions into meaningful relationships, enhance brand loyalty as well as customer lifetime value.
网站： themarketer.com
