UserEvidence is a customer voice platform that automates social proof for GTM teams, generating verified case studies, testimonials, and stats in minutes. Using surveys and third-party reviews, UserEvidence continually captures feedback throughout the customer journey and creates a customer story library that proves the value of your product. Game-changing B2B companies like Pendo, Workato, Gong, Jasper.ai, and Ramp rely on UserEvidence to create authentic customer stories at scale.

网站： userevidence.com

免责声明：WebCatalog 与“UserEvidence”没有任何附属、关联、授权、认可关系，也没有以任何方式正式关联。所有产品名称、徽标和品牌均为其各自所有者的财产。