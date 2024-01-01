MLOps Platforms - Ứng dụng phổ biến nhất
To be considered for the MLOps Platforms category, a product should meet the following criteria: * Platform for Monitoring and Management: The product must provide a comprehensive platform for monitoring and managing machine learning models. This includes features for tracking model versions, monitoring performance metrics, and managing model lifecycles. * Integration into Business Applications: It should allow users to seamlessly integrate machine learning models into various business applications across the company. This integration capability ensures that models can be effectively deployed and utilized within the existing infrastructure. * Health and Performance Tracking: The product must enable users to track the health and performance of deployed machine learning models in real-time. This involves monitoring key indicators such as accuracy, latency, resource utilization, and model drift to ensure optimal performance. * Holistic Management Tool: It should provide a holistic management tool that offers insights into all models deployed across the business. This includes features for model governance, compliance monitoring, and centralized visibility into the entire model ecosystem. Meeting these criteria ensures that the product offers robust capabilities for managing machine learning operations effectively within an organization.
Đề xuất ứng dụng mới
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), do Google cung cấp, là một bộ dịch vụ điện toán đám mây chạy trên cùng cơ sở hạ tầng mà Google sử dụng nội bộ cho các sản phẩm dành cho người dùng cuối của mình, chẳng hạn như Google Tìm kiếm, Gmail, bộ lưu trữ tệp và YouTube. Bên cạnh một bộ công cụ quản lý, nó còn cung...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks là một công ty được thành lập bởi những người sáng tạo ban đầu của Apache Spark. Databricks phát triển từ dự án AMPLab tại Đại học California, Berkeley, dự án đã tham gia tạo ra Apache Spark, một khung điện toán phân tán nguồn mở được xây dựng trên Scala. Databricks phát triển một nền tản...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
Đưa dữ liệu của bạn vào kỷ nguyên AI. Định hình lại cách mọi người truy cập, quản lý và hành động dựa trên dữ liệu cũng như thông tin chi tiết bằng cách kết nối mọi nguồn dữ liệu và dịch vụ phân tích với nhau—trên một nền tảng duy nhất được hỗ trợ bởi AI.
Scale AI
scale.com
Được các công ty tầm cỡ thế giới tin cậy, Scal cung cấp dữ liệu đào tạo chất lượng cao cho các ứng dụng AI như ô tô tự lái, lập bản đồ, AR/VR, robot, v.v.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Công cụ dữ liệu cho AI. Quản lý dữ liệu, ghi nhãn được AI hỗ trợ, đào tạo & chẩn đoán mô hình cũng như các dịch vụ ghi nhãn, tất cả trong một nền tảng, để xây dựng các sản phẩm AI tốt hơn, nhanh chóng đáng kể.
neptune.ai
neptune.ai
Ghi nhật ký, sắp xếp, so sánh, đăng ký và chia sẻ tất cả siêu dữ liệu mô hình ML của bạn ở một nơi duy nhất. - Tự động hóa và tiêu chuẩn hóa khi nhóm lập mô hình của bạn phát triển - Cộng tác trên các mô hình và kết quả với nhóm của bạn và trên toàn tổ chức - Sử dụng được lưu trữ, triển khai tại ch...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Công cụ chú thích đơn giản và nhanh chóng để mở rộng quy mô các dự án học máy của bạn.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
Xây dựng, tinh chỉnh, lặp lại và quản lý các mô hình AI của bạn nhanh hơn với dữ liệu đào tạo chất lượng cao nhất.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Được các nhà khoa học dữ liệu yêu thích, được quản lý bởi CNTT. Giải pháp tất cả trong một của bạn dành cho Khoa học dữ liệu & Phát triển, triển khai và đường ống dữ liệu trên đám mây.
V7
v7labs.com
Cơ sở hạ tầng đầy đủ cho dữ liệu đào tạo doanh nghiệp bao gồm ghi nhãn, quy trình làm việc, bộ dữ liệu và con người trong vòng lặp.
SAP
sap.com
Tại SAP, mục đích của chúng tôi là giúp thế giới vận hành tốt hơn và cải thiện cuộc sống của mọi người. Lời hứa của chúng tôi là đổi mới để giúp khách hàng hoạt động tốt nhất. SAP cam kết giúp mọi khách hàng trở thành doanh nghiệp hoạt động tốt nhất. Chúng tôi thiết kế các giải pháp nhằm thúc đẩy sự...
CoreWeave
coreweave.com
CoreWeave là nhà cung cấp đám mây chuyên dụng, cung cấp số lượng lớn GPU trên cơ sở hạ tầng linh hoạt và nhanh nhất trong ngành.
Modelshop
modelshop.com
Modelshop có tất cả các công cụ bạn cần để tạo mô hình AI, tất cả trong một nền tảng. Bỏ qua bước mã hóa và cung cấp các giải pháp thông minh nhanh hơn trước đây.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Build powerful AI Applications in minutes on the no-code Katonic Generative AI Platform. Boost your and your employees' productivity, enhance customer experience and do things only large enterprises could do, all with the power of Generative AI. * No coding skills required. * Enterprise grade secur...
Encord
encord.com
Tất cả công cụ bạn cần để xây dựng mô hình tốt hơn, nhanh hơn Encord là nền tảng dữ liệu hàng đầu dành cho các nhóm thị giác máy tính nâng cao: Hợp lý hóa quy trình ghi nhãn và RLHF, quan sát và đánh giá các mô hình cũng như quản lý & sắp xếp dữ liệu để đưa AI sản xuất nhanh hơn.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Cuối cùng, một giải pháp dành cho doanh nghiệp Với hướng dẫn thương hiệu toàn diện và khả năng tùy chỉnh AI của Mark AI, chúng tôi cung cấp giải pháp cấp doanh nghiệp cho phép bạn định hình nhận dạng và thông điệp của AI để đáp ứng nhu cầu của doanh nghiệp.
Statsig
statsig.com
Từ thử nghiệm A/B đơn giản đến thử nghiệm nâng cao, các công ty đang phát triển nhanh đều sử dụng Statsig để đẩy nhanh tốc độ tăng trưởng của mình.
Portkey
portkey.ai
Ship reliable, fast, and cost-efficient Gen AI apps with Portkey's Observability Suite and Open-source AI Gateway.
Faros AI
faros.ai
Faros AI is your Infrastructure for Engineering Operations - Single pane view across velocity, quality, goals, and more! Faros integrates all your engineering data sources to give you holistic visibility into the entire software development lifecycle. It takes the guesswork out of planning so that ...
Credo.ai
credo.ai
Credo AI is on a mission to empower enterprises to responsibly build, adopt, procure, and use AI at scale. Credo AI’s cutting-edge AI governance platform automates AI oversight and risk management while enabling regulatory compliance to emerging global standards like the EU AI Act, NIST, and ISO. Cr...
Verta
verta.ai
Verta is a Palo Alto-based startup building software infrastructure to help enterprise data science and machine learning (ML) teams rapidly develop and deploy ML models. The Verta platform builds upon pioneering research at MIT CSAIL on ModelDB, the first open-source model management system, current...
Tenyks
tenyks.ai
Tenyks is a University of Cambridge spin-out inventing the way humanity interacts with AI to protect and delight. To protect the world from the misuse of AI, but also to ensure that AI is developed with passion, excitement, and joy! We are building an MLOps monitoring and validation platform that h...
Superwise
superwise.ai
As more businesses rely on AI models to boost their impact and their bottom-line, the need for managing, monitoring and optimizing the real-life behaviour of these models grows. Superwise.ai is the company that monitors and assures the health of AI models in production. Already used by top-tier org...
Modular
modular.com
The next-generation AI developer platform unifying the development and deployment of AI for the world.
Model Share
modelshare.ai
The Model Share AI MLOps platform is a dynamic hub for machine learning innovation. It allows data science and machine learning engineers to easily manage ML projects from start to finish. You can improve models, track progress with rich ML analytics and reporting tools, and deploy models instantly...
Imandra
imandra.ai
Imandra is a cloud-native automated reasoning engine for analysis of algorithms bringing unprecedented rigor and automation to algorithm design and governance.
Bria
bria.ai
Accelerate AI development and build without limits on a responsible and open platform designed for developers and built for the enterprise.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence enables enterprises to secure their AI transformation with an automated solution to protect against security and safety threats. Robust Intelligence's platform includes an engine for detecting and assessing model vulnerabilities, as well as recommending and enforcing the necessar...
Picsellia
picsellia.com
Picsellia provides an entire AI development stack optimized for images: it covers every step needed to deploy a Computer vision model in production. Users can structure, operate, and improve their AI models directly on the platform. Picsellia's Key Features: * Data Management: Store, search, filte...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI delivers infrastructure to run, tune, and scale generative AI applications. OctoAI makes models work for you, not the other way around. Developers get easy access to efficient AI infrastructure so they can run the models they choose, tune them for their specific use case, and scale from dev t...
Hopsworks
hopsworks.ai
Hopsworks is a collaborative ML platform with highest performance Feature Store for batch and real-time data. Built around the industry's most advanced and modular feature store that provides seamless integration for existing pipelines and helps bring models to production faster. What and why? A fe...
Deeploy
deeploy.ml
Deeploy provides organizations with high-risk AI use cases a Responsible AI platform and creates the opportunity to implement explainable, accountable, and manageable Machine Learning models while enabling interaction between humans and AI. Setting the technical foundation for Responsible Machine Le...
Arthur
arthur.ai
Arthur is the AI performance company. We help data scientists, product owners, and business leaders accelerate tabular, NLP and computer vision model operations to optimize for accuracy, explainability, and fairness. * Accuracy: Track model performance to detect and react to data drift and impr...
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty hiện là thành viên của CloudFactory, công ty hàng đầu thế giới về các giải pháp AI con người trong vòng lặp nhằm đẩy nhanh vòng đời AI. Không còn hy sinh chất lượng cho hiệu quả. Tìm hiểu thêm về Chú thích tăng tốc, một sản phẩm Vision AI mới kết hợp lực lượng lao động tốt nhất của CloudFact...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
Công cụ phân tích & AI PI.EXCHANGE (Công cụ) là nền tảng Khoa học dữ liệu và Học máy (ML) trao quyền cho tất cả mọi người, ngay cả những người dùng mới làm quen, để xây dựng các ứng dụng ML hiệu suất cao với chi phí hợp lý trong vài phút hoặc vài giờ, không phải hàng tuần hoặc hàng tháng - không yêu...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
Biến tập lệnh phân tích cục bộ của bạn thành các ứng dụng dựa trên dữ liệu mạnh mẽ! UbiOps là lớp phân phát và triển khai dễ sử dụng cho khoa học dữ liệu, mã AI & ML của bạn. Nó biến các mô hình và tập lệnh Python & R của bạn thành các dịch vụ web trực tiếp, cho phép bạn sử dụng chúng từ mọi nơi, m...
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak là Nền tảng AI được quản lý hoàn toàn, có thể truy cập và đáng tin cậy, cho phép những người thực hành AI chuyển đổi và lưu trữ dữ liệu, xây dựng, đào tạo và triển khai các ứng dụng AI của họ, sau đó giám sát toàn bộ quy trình của họ, tất cả trong một nền tảng duy nhất. Mô hình định giá trả th...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi sản xuất bộ giải tối ưu hóa toán học nhanh nhất và mạnh mẽ nhất thế giới – Trình tối ưu hóa Gurobi – được các công ty hàng đầu thế giới trong hơn 40 ngành công nghiệp khác nhau sử dụng để giải quyết nhanh chóng các vấn đề phức tạp trong thế giới thực và đưa ra các quyết định tự động nhằm tối ...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry là PaaS gốc đám mây dành cho các nhóm Machine learning để xây dựng, triển khai và vận chuyển Ứng dụng ML/LLM trên đám mây/Infra tại chỗ của riêng họ theo cách nhanh hơn, có thể mở rộng, tiết kiệm chi phí với các biện pháp kiểm soát quản trị phù hợp, cho phép họ đạt được 90 % thời gian đị...
SAS
sas.com
Hoàn thành nhiều việc hơn với AI và phân tích nhanh hơn, hiệu quả hơn từ đối tác phân tích đáng tin cậy nhất trên hành tinh. Đưa ra câu trả lời nhanh như thế giới tạo ra dữ liệu với SAS. Với hơn bốn mươi năm đổi mới về phân tích, SAS đã mang đến cho khách hàng trên toàn thế giới SỨC MẠNH ĐỂ BIẾT®.
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI là nền tảng thị giác máy tính hàng đầu và là nhà cung cấp dịch vụ chuyên nghiệp, cung cấp quy trình làm việc MLOps và DataOps cấp doanh nghiệp, từ đầu đến cuối để đẩy nhanh việc áp dụng và phát triển AI tập trung vào dữ liệu. Thông qua ứng dụng thực tế của tự động hóa dựa trên AI, Superb A...
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Nền tảng ghi nhãn đa cảm biến cho robot và lái xe tự động. Segments.ai là nền tảng ghi nhãn dữ liệu nhanh chóng và chính xác để chú thích dữ liệu đa cảm biến. Bạn có thể lấy nhãn phân đoạn, nhãn vectơ, v.v. thông qua giao diện gắn nhãn trực quan cho hình ảnh, video và đám mây điểm 3D (lidar và RGBD)...
Datature
datature.io
Dữ liệu đơn giản hóa cách mọi người xây dựng khả năng học sâu. Bằng cách sử dụng Nexus, nền tảng #nocode mlops toàn diện của chúng tôi, chúng tôi cho phép mọi người tạo ra những đột phá về AI của riêng mình.
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr chỉ là nền tảng dữ liệu đào tạo với Vòng phản hồi thông minh. Công nghệ của chúng tôi giúp các tổ chức ưu tiên AI phát triển AI thị giác máy tính để mang lại khả năng tự động hóa trong đường dẫn dữ liệu của họ. Nền tảng saas của chúng tôi giải quyết các thách thức cho các nhà khoa học ML, ...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribution đang chuyển đổi phân bổ tiếp thị trong phát sóng truyền thông, sử dụng công nghệ được hỗ trợ bởi AI mang lại số liệu hiệu suất gần như thời gian thực cho quảng cáo ở tất cả các định dạng phát sóng bao gồm các điểm đã lên lịch và không được lên lịch (đọc trực tiếp, quảng cáo đề c...
censius
censius.ai
Nền tảng khả năng quan sát AI dành cho Nhóm ML doanh nghiệp. Có được khả năng hiển thị toàn diện về các mô hình sản xuất có cấu trúc và phi cấu trúc của bạn, đồng thời áp dụng cách tiếp cận chủ động đối với việc quản lý mô hình để liên tục cung cấp ML đáng tin cậy.