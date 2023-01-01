WebCatalog

WebCatalog Affiliate Program

Share WebCatalog, gather enthusiastic followers, and earn commission.

Get paid to promote WebCatalog - the world’s leading app store for web apps - and a great tools for managing apps and accounts.

  1. Sign up & get your affiliate link: Sign up and receive an affiliate link to promote WebCatalog to your audience.
  2. Share the link with your audience: Use social media, blog posts, e-mail, or any other channel to encourage creators to try out WebCatalog.
  3. Earn money when someone makes a payment: For every new user who purchases or starts paying for a subscription using your affiliate link, you will get a 25% commission of every sale made within the first 12 months.

Diversify your income with recurring commission payments and receive 25% for every successful payment.

Earn from any country – global coverage and world-class product localization mean you can earn commission from anywhere.

Get 24/7 visibility on your clicks, signups, and commission via PartnerStack's platform.

Access to the best tools and information you need to succeed as an affiliate partner.

Sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Công ty

Pháp lý

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.