Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assistant. Tess has been instrumental in accelerating human achievements by skillfully integrating data and systems through end-to-end automation. With Pareto, marketers reclaim their valuable time, allowing them to focus on more strategic and high-impact activities. We ensure greater results with reduced involvement in repetitive tasks.

