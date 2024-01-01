Inforiver
Chưa cài đặt WebCatalog Desktop? Tải WebCatalog Desktop.
Trang web: inforiver.com
Nâng cấp trải nghiệm của bạn với ứng dụng máy tính dành cho Inforiver trên WebCatalog Desktop cho Mac, Windows, Linux.
Chạy ứng dụng trong từng cửa sổ riêng biệt tránh gây phân tâm với nhiều cải tiến.
Dễ dàng quản lý và chuyển đổi giữa nhiều tài khoản và ứng dụng mà không cần chuyển đổi trình duyệt.
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Analytics+ is designed to help customers migrate their legacy dashboards from Tableau, Spotfire, Qlik, Cognos, SAP Lumira, or their static PowerPoint dashboards from Think-cell or Mekko Graphics and consolidate them within Microsoft Power BI.
Danh mục:
Trang web: inforiver.com
Miễn trừ trách nhiệm: WebCatalog không được liên kết, ủy quyền, chứng thực hay kết nối chính thức với Inforiver theo bất kỳ cách nào. Tất cả tên sản phẩm, logo và nhãn hiệu đều là tài sản của chủ sở hữu tương ứng.