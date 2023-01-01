4th and Goal 2024 is an American Football game where you are a professional quarterback leading your team to victory. In the newest entry of the beloved series, there are brand new teams, strategies and team set-ups in your playbook. As the Quarterback of your football team, you need to make the calls to score touchdowns and convert them. Choose your plays from the playbook wisely, so you can unblock other players to score a try, and make it a team effort! Make Big Hits to make your opponnet fumble the ball, score touchdowns, and choose plays created by current, and former high school, college, and pro football players! Choose different moves from the playbook to set up a wonderful passing play, or try to snatch a few meters for yourself and set up another play. Compete in a single Championship game, battle through a Playoff Tournament, and prepare for the next Super Bowl in 4th and Goal 2024!

Вебсайт: poki.com

