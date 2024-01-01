Bookkeeping Services Providers - Найпопулярніші застосунки
Bookkeeping services aid in maintaining business organization by documenting daily financial transactions. These providers, also referred to as bookkeepers, meticulously record financial data including expenses, income, debt, and petty cash. Unlike accounting services, which offer financial guidance, bookkeepers solely focus on recording transactions. While many accounting firms include bookkeeping as part of their services, there are also independent providers specializing in this field. Typically, these entities offer online platforms for clients to submit financial data like receipts and bills for processing. Bookkeepers commonly employ spreadsheets, databases, and accounting software, facilitating businesses with electronic access to their records. Such services are particularly popular among smaller businesses that may not engage accounting firms on a regular basis.
QuickBooks Online
intuit.com
QuickBooks — пакет бухгалтерського програмного забезпечення, розроблений і проданий компанією Intuit. Продукти QuickBooks орієнтовані в основному на малий і середній бізнес і пропонують локальні бухгалтерські програми, а також хмарні версії, які приймають бізнес-платежі, керують і оплачують рахунки,...
Osome
osome.com
Ми звільняємо вас від ручного обліку, розв’язуємо електронну комерцію та створюємо компанії. Дозвольте нашим експертам подбати про рахунки-фактури, звіти та податки, поки ви розвиваєте свій бізнес
Bookkeeper360
bookkeeper360.com
Bookkeeper360 — це рішення для ведення бухгалтерського обліку, бухгалтерського обліку та консультування Quickbooks і Xero для малого та середнього бізнесу.
Pilot
pilot.com
Зосередьтеся на своєму бізнесі, знаючи, що наші досвідчені бухгалтери за допомогою програмного забезпечення піклуються про ваші книги.
Zeni
zeni.ai
Фінансова команда для стартапів на основі штучного інтелекту. Розблокуйте фінансову інформацію в режимі реального часу та фінансову команду з повним набором послуг за допомогою інтелектуальних послуг бухгалтерії, бухгалтерії та фінансового директора Zeni.
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro — це платформа для розвитку, яка об’єднує експертну спільноту талантів і компанії для вирішення нагальних завдань і розробки плану довгострокового успіху. Завдяки запатентованій технології штучного інтелекту та глибоким галузевим досвідом Paro пропонує компаніям найкращого експерта та рішення д...
Fincent
fincent.com
Відчуйте безперебійне управління фінансами. Оптимізація ✓ Бухгалтерія ✓ Подання податкових декларацій ✓ Виставлення рахунків і платежів ✓ Відстеження витрат тощо. Замовте демо!
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero — компанія, що займається розробкою бухгалтерського програмного забезпечення та послуг, що надає бухгалтерське та фінансове програмне забезпечення. Компанія inDinero, заснована в 2009 році Джесікою Ма, Енді Су та Андреа Баррікою, закінчила інкубатор стартапів Y Combinator у 2010 році. 8 тра...
Ceterus
ceterus.com
Автоматизація тут — зробіть її частиною свого бухгалтерського обліку! Незалежно від того, чи є ви підприємцем малого бізнесу чи фірмою CPA, яка підтримує малий бізнес, вам потрібна автоматизація, щоб конкурувати на сучасному ринку. Ceterus поєднує в собі технології, які автоматизують кроки в проце...
Profit Matters
profitmatters.co
Profit Matters Bookkeeping ensures your financial statements are accurate every single month. We love entrepreneurs and understand their pains. Accurate financials lead to better decisions and in turn better profits.
Digits
digits.com
Digits is accounting, reimagined. Picture clean books, powerful insights, and intuitive reports all delivered right as the month ends (not 2-3 weeks late!) at half the cost of any traditional firm. Digits has built the first modern accounting platform in 20+ years, designed from the ground up to aut...
CoCountant
cocountant.com
CoCountant offers comprehensive, fully managed bookkeeping and accounting solutions to startups and small businesses in the US. With our fixed-price plans, you know exactly what you're paying, giving you great value without any surprises. Our use of the latest technology and a team of certified expe...
BlueMeg
bluemeg.com
With BlueMeg, corporate governance doesn't have to be a hassle. The BlueMeg Console is the global operating system for corporate data. Give your clients and staff a secure, cloud-based platform to eliminate the tedious and time-consuming task of paperwork and digitize your corporate governance and s...
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.
1-800Accountant
1800accountant.com
1-800 Accountant is America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses. Our mission is to provide financial expertise to small businesses in every industry. Our services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings...
Xendoo
xendoo.com
Xendoo provides full-service bookkeeping and tax solutions for business owners needing financial peace of mind. Our dedicated expert team of bookkeepers and CPAs reviews your business expenses with a tax-saving lens. Monthly subscription packages start at just $395/month for basic bookkeeping. In ad...
Counto
mycounto.com
Counto (https://mycounto.com) is a fintech accounting company that uses proprietary AI technology - from accounting automation to tax optimisation, to bill payments and spend management - to make compliance a breeze for small businesses. Founded in 2019, it is our mission to help entrepreneurs thriv...
Perkins & Co
perkinsaccounting.com
Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale d...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management...