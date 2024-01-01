Bennie

Bennie’s global benefits platform helps employers, employees, and their dependents thrive through a range of modern solutions, including consulting, insurance, and coaching. Trusted by the world’s most innovative companies, Bennie is a one-stop solution that goes beyond traditional benefits and includes employee coaching, P&C insurance, and more. The Bennie App is a go-to resource for employees to find and understand benefits information easily. From viewing ID cards to finding in-network providers to browsing Bennie’s Marketplace, members have the benefits information and tools they need at their fingertips. Bennie’s healthcare concierge, Ask Bennie, is the ultimate tool for dedicated member support. Members can chat with an Ask Bennie Advocate directly on the app to get help with questions about open enrollment, coverage, bill negotiations/mistakes, finding providers, and more.
Категорії:
Business
Benefits Consulting Providers

