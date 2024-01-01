Marketplace Software - En Popüler Uygulamalar
Marketplace software, also known as multivendor marketplaces, allows users to create and manage digital storefronts that feature product and service listings from multiple vendors. These tools streamline the entire process of building, hosting, and managing an online marketplace, covering everything from website design to vendor communication and shipping. While marketplace software is similar to e-commerce platforms in that they both facilitate the creation and management of digital storefronts, there is a key difference: e-commerce platforms are designed for a single vendor, whereas multivendor e-commerce platforms operate as a digital marketplace. Some marketplace software products are available as standalone platforms, while others are offered exclusively, or as an option, as plugins for other web content management systems.
AppDirect
appdirect.com
AppDirect ücretsiz bir web tabanlı uygulamadır. İş uygulamalarını tek bir basit ve güvenli sitede, her yerden kullanmanıza ve yönetmenize olanak tanır.
Convictional
convictional.com
Çok satıcılı bir B2C veya B2B pazarını başlatmak için Convictional'ı kullanın. Perakendecilerin ve distribütörlerin pazar ve stoksuz satış için üçüncü taraf tedarikçilerden kaynak bulmasını, katılmasını ve entegre olmasını sağlıyoruz.
Shipturtle
shipturtle.com
E-Ticaret Mağazanızı Dakikalar İçinde Pazar Yerine Dönüştürün! 100'lerce Satıcıyı bünyesine katarak ve Satışlarından Komisyon kazanarak 10 kat büyütün. Ürün yelpazenizi tamamlayın ve Sektör lideri olun. Sıfır Envanter. Sıfır Pazarlama Maliyeti. Sınırsız Avantaj. Shopify Shipturtle'da Kurulum, dünya ...
NuORDER
nuorder.com
NuORDER, markaların ve perakendecilerin sezon içi ve gelecek koleksiyonlarda alışveriş yapmak, gerçek zamanlı ürün verilerine erişmek ve ürün çeşitlerini görsel olarak planlamak için işbirliği yapma şeklini değiştiriyor.
Arcadier
arcadier.com
Arcadier is the world's fastest-growing online marketplace builder, with over 16,000 marketplaces built using Arcadier's technology. Our solutions power B2B, B2C, P2P & Procurement marketplaces for users across more than 180 countries. As a multi-award-winning marketplace SaaS provider, our self-ser...
Tradly
tradly.app
Launch your product without building from scratch. A simple no-code builder, Development toolkits, 3rd Party integrations. Developers and entrepreneurs launch marketplace and commerce apps using Tradly. How it works? 1. Select the business model 2. Customise the front end design 3. Enter the basic c...
Sellr Ecommerce
sellr.com
Sellr lets you create an online ecommerce store you can easily design and open in minutes. The Sellr platform allows you to manage your inventory and web pages, create customer email lists, accept payments and more.
Kreezalid
kreezalid.com
Kreezalid is the perfect e-commerce solution to launch your marketplace whether it is for sharing, products selling or rentals.
BoxFox
boxfox.com
BoxFox is a B2B marketplace for small retailers to appraise and sell their excess inventory to authorized resellers.
Sharetribe
sharetribe.com
Sharetribe: Marketplace software for founders. The fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Sharetribe is the fastest no-code marketplace builder that extends infinitely with code. Cut 90% of the time and cost to build a marketplace, without trading off customizability ...
Logicbroker
logicbroker.com
Logicbroker, entegrasyon türlerinden bağımsız olarak ticari ortakları sorunsuz bir şekilde birbirine bağlayan, önde gelen çok satıcılı bir ticaret platformudur. Modern çözümlerimiz perakendecilere ve markalara, hayati önem taşıyan birinci taraf verileri kullanarak ve analiz ederek, envanter riskini ...
Labra
labra.io
Labra, ISV'lerin ve Danışmanlık Ortaklarının bulut hiper ölçekleyicilerle daha verimli bir şekilde ortak satış yapmasına ve bulut pazaryerleri aracılığıyla daha fazla gelir elde etmesine olanak tanıyan dünyanın ilk Dağıtılmış Bulut Ticaret Yönetimi platformudur. Labra Platformu, Cloud Marketplace iş...