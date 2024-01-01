WebCatalog

SnapStream

SnapStream

WebCatalog yüklü değil mi? WebCatalog Desktop'u indirin.

Web Uygulamasını Kullan

Web Sitesi: snapstream.com

Mac, Windows, Linux için WebCatalog Desktop üzerinde SnapStream çin masaüstü uygulaması ile deneyiminizi geliştirin.

Birçok geliştirme ile uygulamaları dikkat dağıtmayan pencerelerde çalıştırın.

Tarayıcı değiştirmeden birden fazla hesabı ve uygulamayı kolayca yönetin ve bunlar arasında geçiş yapın.

SnapStream is a powerful cloud-based video clipping product that records and transcribes live video and makes it easy to make and share moments that matter. With Snapstream you can: - Record and transcribe any video source, livestream, TV channel or live event - Instantly search transcripts across multiple recordings for clips that help tell a story - Publish video clips, GIFs and screenshots to social media in real-time - Collaborate with your team by sharing clips via Slack or email - Create a curated, searchable video archive Major players in news, politics, sports, entertainment and culture use Snapstream to: - Build a loyal fanbase by packaging video clips as highly engaging social media moments - Boost engagement by sparking audiences to react, comment and share - Enhance brand awareness and impact and increase influence using moments - Increase reach and impact of a show, event, conference or webinar - Harness clips as a way to drive revenue through advertising, paid sponsorships or subscriptions

Kategoriler:

Productivity
Media Monitoring Software

Web Sitesi: snapstream.com

Yasal Uyarı: WebCatalog, SnapStream ile bağlı, ilişkili, yetkili, onaylanmış veya herhangi bir şekilde resmî olarak bağlantılı değildir. Tüm ürün isimleri, logoları ve markaları ilgili sahiplerinin mülkiyetindedir.

Alternatifler

Feedly

Feedly

feedly.com

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

Ahrefs

Ahrefs

ahrefs.com

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence

brandwatch.com

Awario

Awario

awario.com

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Dataminr

Dataminr

dataminr.com

Brand24

Brand24

brand24.com

Mention

Mention

mention.com

Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Critical Mention

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Muck Rack

Muck Rack

muckrack.com

Keşfet

WebCatalog Desktop

Destek

Şirket

Yasal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.